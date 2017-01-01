Use drag and drop professionally designed graphic overlays and more
to make captivating videos
Videos with graphics and music
have higher average view time and
more engagement
Titles and text help you deliver
your message clearly and hold
your viewer's attention
A well designed video
that defines your brand
can boost your presence online
Upload your footages and images to create your video canvas
Enhance your video with text, images, pre-created brand layouts and music
Share your videos on your favorite platforms with a single click
Fraghero
The Gadget Goon
Tripdayz
NY1 Spectrum News
The video's all yours, with Typito Branding. Best for casual creators and home movie makers!
No Typito Branding. Just how a professional creator loves it!
($3 things 🍔🍕☕🍫)
Are you a super creator 🚀 who makes lot of videos every month?
Ping us chat (button at the bottom-right). We will get you a tailormade monthly plan!💃
We are a tiny team of engineers and storytellers on a mission to democratise video editing.
Read about why we're building Typito